Mrs. Brenda Anderson Morrow, age 64, of Rome passed away April 19, 2018 at her residence.

Mrs. Morrow was born on September 14, 1953, in Summerville, a daughter of the late Charles Richard Anderson and Julia Pauline Huff Anderson. She was employed with Floyd Medical Center for 27 years. She loved being outdoors and loved her grandchildren even more. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, Jesse Morrow, three daughters: Melissa Armstrong, Christie Sellers, Kimberly Mitchell; grandchildren: Evan Armstrong, Allie Mitchell, Elizabeth Sellers, Andrew Sellers, Ella Woods; three brothers: James (Bo) Anderson, Charles R. (Ben) Anderson, Joe Anderson; and one sister: Phyllis Moore, several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 4 P.M. on Saturday April 21, 2018 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Batchelor officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 P.M. until service hour on Saturday April 21, 2018 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome GA. 30165.

Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Michael Sellers Jr., Evan Armstrong, Andrew Sellers, Taeler Teems, Rickey Moore, Josh Mitchell, Jordan Adams.

Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view the DVD on the life of Mrs. Morrow.

Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of Mrs. Brenda Morrow arrangements.