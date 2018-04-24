Mrs. Amie Genevieve LeCroy, age 46, of Lindale, passed away on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at a local hospital.

Mrs. LeCroy was born in Rome, Georgia on February 3, 1972, daughter of Dianne Pledger Williams Smith and the late Gary Eugene Williams. She was a homemaker and was a member of the Second Avenue Baptist Church. Amie loved helping rescue animals.

Survivors include her husband, Jeremy Dean LeCroy, to whom she was married on March 17, 1996; a daughter, Bethanie Kayla Watson and her fiance’, Scott McKeown, Rome; a son, Dalton Ryan LeCroy, Lindale; a granddaughter, Edith Delaney McKeown; her mother, Dianne Smith, Rome; two brothers, Charles McCray Williams and his wife, Christa, Cave Spring, and Barry Wyatt Williams and his wife, Melanie, Bremen; a brother-in-law, Jason LeCroy, Rome; nieces & nephews, Jessica Coley, Chase Williams, Colby Williams, India Williams and Alix Williams; great niece & nephews. Connor Hardgree, Aria Hardgree and Ezra Gilmore; other relatives and friends also survive.

A celebration of Amie’s life will be held on Friday, April 27, 2018, at 6pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Members of the family will be speaking.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 5pm until the service time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Northwest Georgia, 1384 Self Lake Road, SE, Fairmount, GA 30139.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.