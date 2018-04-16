Mrs. Alma Irene “Pat” Barrett, 100, of Cartersville, GA passed away Saturday, April 14, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born August 7, 1917 in Woodstock, GA to the late Charlie Ellison and Mrs. Lizzie Butterworth Ellison.

Pat was a homemaker for her family. She was an excellent cook, seamstress and most of all mother and wife. She loved her family and her church. Pat enjoyed going on trips with the senior group and loved going to her Ladies Sunday School Class. She was a dedicated member of Rowland Springs Baptist Church. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 58 years, Loyd Barrett, brother, William Ellison, sisters; Christine Bailey and Bobbie Clark.

She is survived by her sons; Paul Barrett (Patricia), Harold Barrett, daughter, Ann Hyde (Robert), grandchildren; Ellen Mooney (Burgett), Matt Hyde (Jennifer), Rebecca Morris (Wesley), great grandchildren; Anna Grace, Will, and Charlie Goode, Ansley, Katie and Kaleb Hyde, Emily, Elijah, Silas and Luke Morris, and sister, Mary Chumley of Marietta.

Funeral services for Mrs. Barrett will be conducted at Rowland Springs Baptist Church Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at one o’clock in the afternoon. Officiating will be the Reverend Joe Ringwalt and Reverend Wesley Morris. Serving as Pallbearers will be: Mathew Hyde, Charlie Goode, Will Goode, Scott Chumley, Marshall Moore and Lamar Payne. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be: Kaleb Hyde, Elijah Morris and Silas Morris. Interment will follow the service in the Rowland Springs Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice and caregivers, Norma Vaughan and June Watson.

The family will receive friends from Five o’clock until seven Monday, April 16, 2018 at Owen Funeral Home

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to Rowland Springs Baptist Church.

