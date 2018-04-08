Mr. William Thomas Hand, Jr., age 92, of Rome, passed away Saturday morning, April 7, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. Hand was born in Adairsville, GA on February 12, 1926, son of the late William Thomas Hand, Sr. and the late Martha Jefferson Hand. He was also preceded in death by his wife, the former Ethel Jeanette Yarbrough, by a son, Jackie Hand, by a sister, Mary Mulkey, and by 2 brothers, Walter and John Arthur Hand. Mr. Hand was a veteran of the United States Navy and served during World War II. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Horizon Carpets in Calhoun, following many years in the textile industry. He was a member of American Legion Post #136 in Lindale and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include 3 daughters, Judy Layne, and her husband, Greg, Cedar Bluff, AL, Patsy Johnson, and her husband, David, Chatsworth, and Donna Bates, and her husband, John, Cedar Bluff, AL; 5 sons, Larry Hand, and his wife, Vicki, Silver Creek, Danny Hand, Rome, David Hand, and his wife, Daphne, Calhoun, Barry Hand, Yorkville, and Gary Hand, Rome; a sister, Lethonie Richards, Canton; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 9, 2018, at 3pm at the graveside in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Jerry Brooks will officiate with the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard extending military honors.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 12:30pm until 2:30pm.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday at 2pm and include: Jeff Hand, Steven Hand, Kirklyn Layne, Chris Layne, Craig Layne, Daniel Johnson, Melvin Highfield, and Shawn Hand.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.