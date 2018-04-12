Mr. William Gerald Cook, age 70, of Shannon, GA, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 11, 2018.

William was born in Heflin, AL, on October 13, 1947, son of the late William Franklin Cook and Vernice Newburn Cook Biles. He had been a resident of Shannon and Floyd County for the greater part of his life and was of the Baptist faith. William was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the United States Army. Prior to retirement in 2000, he was an over the road trucker and traveled many miles across the Unites States. William loved to watch old western movies, was a fan of John Wayne and enjoyed panning for gold (he even found several small nuggets). Mostly, he enjoyed being with his grandchildren and family.

William is survived by his loving wife, Carole Wheeler Cook, whom he married July 27, 1985; daughters, Phaedra, Regina, Renae, Denise and Michelle; son, William; step-daughter, Gina; brothers, Freddie Biles and Eddie Biles; sisters, Shirley and Verte Mae. Three grandchildren and other relatives and friends also survive.

Graveside services for Mr. William Gerald Cook will be held on Sunday afternoon, April 15, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at the Rush Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Shanklin-Attaway Post Five American Legion Honor Guard conducting full military rites.

The family will receive friends on Saturday evening at Salmon Funeral Home from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.

