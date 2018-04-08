Mr. Ted Little Edwards, Sr., age 78, of Armuchee, passed away on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. Edwards was born in Chattooga County on January 10, 1940, son of the late Benjamin Franklin Edwards and the late Carrie Kathleen Smiley Edwards. Prior to his retirement, he was parts manager at Rhinehart Equipment Company. He was a member of the Floyd Springs Baptist Church and a member of the Floyd Springs Masonic Lodge #167 F. & A. M.

Survivors include his wife, the former Sarah Jane Gilliland, to whom he was married on July 29, 1962; 3 sons, Ted Edwards, Jr., and his wife, Tina, Armuchee, David Edwards, and his wife Leann, Lindale, and Thomas Edwards, Armuchee; 7 grandchildren, Ashley Comer, and her husband, Christian, Blake Edwards, Dawson Edwards, Megan Edwards, Josey Edwards, and her fiancé, Tyler Whitlock, Aubrie Edwards, and Weston Conner Edwards; 2 step-grandchildren, Rachel and Emily Phipps; 3 great grandchildren, Blakely and Emmy Comer and Tate Whitlock; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 2pm at Floyd Springs Baptist Church. The Rev. Charles Izell will officiate. Interment will follow in Floyd Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with the Floyd Springs Lodge #167 F. & A. M. in charge of graveside rites.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel on Monday from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence of a son, Ted Edwards, Jr., 25 Ashley Oaks Trail, Rome.

Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at Floyd Springs Baptist Church on Tuesday at 1:30pm and include: Dawson Edwards, Blake Edwards, Ralph Vanpelt, Steve Swords, Christian Comer and John Edwards.

There will be a call communication of the Floyd Springs Masonic Lodge #167 at 1pm on Tuesday for the purpose of attending the funeral service for Mr. Edwards.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.