Mr. Robert “Tracy” Dickson, age 79, of Rome, GA, passed away on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

A native of Rome and Floyd County, Tracy was born on January 4, 1939, son of the late Robert M. Dickson and Polly Bennett Dickson. He was a veteran of the United States Army, a member of the Oostanaula Masonic Lodge #113 F&AM, and a member of the Yaarab Shrine. Tracy retired in 1995 from General Electric of Rome after 30 years of employment. In 1984 he established Tracy’s Carpet of Rome and was a successful business entrepreneur for several years. Flowing retirement in 1995, he established The Storage Center on Calhoun Highway. Tracy was an avid old car fan, loving to restore old cars and visiting car shows often. Mostly, he loved being with his family, spending time entertaining each one. In addition to his parents, Tracy was preceded in death by two sisters, Babs Canada and Pat Black, and a brother, Larry Dickson.

Tracy is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lou Dean Dickson, whom he married January 3, 1964; daughter, Andrea Dickson; two granddaughters, Nicole Sisson, and Crystal Mills and her husband, Jonathan; one sister, Ann Houston; sister-in-law, Charlene Headrick and her husband, Allen; son-in-law, Bobby Singleton. Five great-grandchildren and a special friend, Fred Fricks, along with other relatives and friends also survive.

Funeral services to honor the life of Tracy will be held on Saturday afternoon, April 21, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. in the Carl Sidwell Chapel of The Salmon Funeral Home with Dr. Ralph Jenkins officiating. Private interment will follow in East View Cemetery.

Tracy’s family will receive friends on Saturday from 12:00 noon until 2:00 at Salmon Funeral Home.

Please join us at www.salmonfuneralhome.com to share memories and post comments.

The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Robert “Tracy” Dickson.