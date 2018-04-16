Mr. Michael Keith Benton, 68, of Cartersville, died on Saturday April 14, 2018 at Cartersville Medical Center.

He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on January 4, 1950 and was the son of the late Charles Keith Benton and Mary Katherine Slayton. Mr. Benton retired from Hobbs Architectural Fountains. He loved spending time with his family and his granddaughter, and enjoyed racing, fishing and going to the beach. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Judith Benton.

Survivors include his daughter, Angela Clark (Joshua); his granddaughter, Lillian Clark; his sisters, Brenda McCray of Greenwood Indiana, Donna Witt of Florida; his brother, Paul Benton of Alabama; and several nieces and nephews.

No funeral services are scheduled at this time.

Parnick Jennings Funeral Home and Cremation Services