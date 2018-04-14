Mr. John Warren, age 75, of Calhoun, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. Warren was born in Floyd County, GA, on March 5, 1943, son of the late George T. Warren and Martha G. Johnson Warren. He worked in textiles for over 40 years, with Pharr Yarns and Mohawk Industries. Mr. Warren enjoyed tinkering with motors and as a result of this passion he was well known as an auto and lawnmower mechanic. He loved music and could just about play any instrument he picked up, including the guitar, banjo and mandolin. He and his wife, Lavonda, loved and attended Miracle Temple for several years. John was an avid reader of the Bible, he was always studying and shared his findings with others as a minister at Miracle Temple and other churches. John is lovingly remembered as the man “who is always right” (whether he was or not) and the one who had to think on things for a couple of days. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lavonda Warren; three sisters and four brothers.

Survivors include seven children, Johnny Warren (Sherrie), Woodville, AL, James Warren (Heather), Luthersville, Jerry Warren, Forsyth, Jeff Warren (Terrie), Rome, James Gravitte (Melissa), Calhoun, Donna Warren, Hawkinsville, Sabrina Floyd, Calhoun; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; a sister, Sandra Cook, Shannon; a brother, Julius Warren, Rome.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 15, 2018, at 2:00 PM in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with the Rev. James Wells, the Rev. James Gravitte, Bro. Caleb Warren, Bro. Micah Warren and Bro. John Dorsey officiating. Interment will follow in Gordon Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

Pallbearers are asked to meet at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Sunday by 1:30 PM and include: Dale Bohannon, Jarett Gravitte, Micah Warren, Caleb Warren, Eric Warren and Tony Warren. Honorary pallbearers include, Jack White, Clinton Edwards, Mel Wheat and Chuck Wheat.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements