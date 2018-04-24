Mr. John Lee Garrett, age 85, of Rome, passed away on Monday, April 23, 2018, at a local hospital.

Mr. Garrett was born in Spring Creek, Georgia on November 18, 1932, son of the late John Lonely Garrett and the late Ethel Lois Jones Garrett. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Doyle Garrett and Sherman Garrett, and by two sisters, Charlotte Hudgins and Amanda Bryant. Mr. Garrett was a member of the Pipefitters Local #190 for 45 years and worked for several years at Lockheed Martin. He was of the Church of Christ faith and was an avid hobby fisherman. Mr. Garrett was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was loved by all of his family and friends. His presence and warmth will be missed greatly.

Survivors include his wife, Patty Sue Poole Garrett, to whom he was married on March 27, 1950; two daughters, Barbara Gail Cohenour and her husband, Butch, Coosa, and Brenda Sue Lloyd and her husband Paul, Suffolk, VA; four sons, John Lamar Garrett and his wife, Nancy, Rome, Charles Andrew Garrett and his wife, Jan, Lindale, Darrell Dewayne Garrett and his wife, Angie, Huntingtown, MD, and Nathan Allen Garrett, Rome; 14 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 27, 2018, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Minister Ralph Wallin officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday from 5 until 7pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday at 1:30pm and include: Sherman Wright, Shane Wright, Nathan Garrett, Steven Garrett, Shawn Garrett and Dillian Garrett.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.