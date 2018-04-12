Mr. Joel Edward Robinson, age 78 of Cedartown, passed away on Monday, April 9, 2018. He was born on September 3, 1939 in Cedartown, Georgia. He was the son of the late Fitzugh and Flossie Mae Brown Robinson. Mr. Robinson was a member of First Baptist Church, Cedartown.

Mr. Robinson was a Veteran of the United States Military having served 21 years in the United States Marines.

Mr. Robinson is preceded in death by parents.

Mr. Robinson is survived by his wife, Patricia Godwin Robinson, daughters, Melinda (Kenneth) Ferguson, Angie (Don) Davis; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff (Kathy) Johnson; grandchildren, Lauren Warner (Adam), Ivy Benefield (Jake), Trish Lindsey (Kory), Justin Redding (Kim), and Masie Redding; great-grandchildren, Davis, Mollie Beth, Amos, Jay, Easton, Jacob, Allison and Emily, due in June.

The funeral arrangements for Mr. Joel Robinson will be conducted on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at twelve o’clock in the afternoon in the chapel of the Gammage Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Benefield officiating and Colonel Johnathan Frasier giving a eulogy. Interment will follow in the Northview Cemetery.

The family of Mr. Robinson will receive family and friends on Thursday, April 12, 2018 from ten o’clock in the morning until the funeral hour at the Gammage Funeral Home.

The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Colonel Johnathan Frasier, Tom Lowe, Brian Green, Ernie Svoboda, Eric Tallent, Everett Willis, Glen Frasier and Shane Hendrix. Honorary Pallbearers will be All Extended Family and The First Baptist Church Keystone Sunday School Class.

Flowers are accepted, however, contributions can be made to American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association or The Kidney Foundation.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Mr. Joel Edward Robinson.