Mr. James Samuel Plummer, age 92 of Trion, Georgia passed away Monday, April 16, 2018 at the Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Mr. Plummer was born in Trion, Georgia on November 15, 1925, son of the late Samuel Ernest Plummer and Gladys Worsham Plummer. He was a member of the Pleasant Grove Church of Christ, the American Legion, the VFW; Trion Masonic Lodge #160 F&AM., and the Yaarab Shrine Temple. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the United States Army, later retiring from the U.S. Army Reserves; and was retired from the United States Postal Service, serving as the Postmaster at the Trion Post Office for many years. In addition to his parents, Mr. Plummer was preceded in death by his wife, Iris Nelson Plummer and three brothers, Hugh Plummer, Harold Plummer and Austin Plummer.

Mr. Plummer is survived by a sister, Mozelle Plummer Jones of Morrow, Georgia; three nieces, Susan Findley, Jane Stone and Kristina O’Kelley; a nephew, Jeff Jones; and a number of great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral Services for Mr. Plummer will be held Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Coffman Funeral Home with Minister Hugh Glaze officiating. Interment will follow in the West Hill Cemetery with full Military Honors.

Pallbearers will be Benny Sprayberry, Douglas Walker, Joshua Findley, Christopher Michael Plummer and Jordan Hart. Honorary Pallbearer will be Jeff Jones.

Mr. Plummer will be in state at the Coffman Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Wednesday from 12:00 Noon until the funeral hour.

Coffman Funeral Home, Petitt Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Mr. James Samuel Plummer. Please visit www.coffmanfh.net to sign our online guestbook and to post condolences.