Mr. James Harry Battle, age 91, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, March 31, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. Battle was born in Floyd County on April 12, 1926, son of the late Jim Battle and the late Maggie Price Battle. He was a graduate of Armuchee High School. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in the United States Army and was a recipient of the Purple Heart after being wounded in action in Okinawa. He also received 2 Bronze Stars, the Presidential Unit Citation, Good Conduct Medal and 3 overseas Service Bars. He was a member of Plainville United Methodist Church, but had attended Mt. Berry United Methodist Church. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at the General Electric Plant as a Draftsman. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Edna Blankenship Battle, to whom he was married for over 60 years, by a brother, Howard Rutledge Battle, and by sisters, Euba Lee Jones, Alice Neal, Lily Battle, Janie Greene and Myrtle Walker.

Survivors include a son, Dallas Battle, and his wife, Sherry, Armuchee; a sister, Sarah Hardin, North Carolina; 5 grandchildren, Jeremy Battle, and his wife, Dana, Summerville, Matt Battle, and his wife, Stephanie, Armuchee, Audrey Battle, and her fiancé, Brett Capo, Pembroke Pines, FL, Dana Kelley, and her husband Jake, Cedartown, and Thomas Abrams, Atlanta; 6 great grandchildren, Kinsey, Bailey, and Briley Battle, all of Summerville, Mary Battle, Armuchee, Rett and Jo-Jo Kelley, Cedartown; several nieces and nephews; special friends and caregivers, David Ledbetter, Walt Butler, Teresa Thompson, Mr. & Mrs. Stephen Johnston, Mr. & Mrs. Larry Bedford, Mr. & Mrs. Lawrence Bandy, Mr. & Mrs. Merle Thurston, Mr. & Mrs. Marshall Greene, Barbara Penson, Diane Williams, Dr. Kelly Culbertson, Dr. Melissa Dillmon and Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd.

Graveside and Interment services will be held on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at 2pm at Morning View Cemetery. The Rev. Carl Alexander will officiate. Military honors will be presented by the Georgia National Guard and the American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Thursday, from 11:30am until 1:30pm, prior to departing for the service. At other hours the family may be contacted at the residence.

Pallbearers serving are ask to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel at 1pm on Thursday and include: Dallas, Jeremy, and Matt Battle, Brett Capo, Thomas Abrams, and Marshall Greene.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Tony Warren Cancer Center, 255 W. 5th Street, Rome, GA 30165.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.