Mr. James Charles Durbin Jr. age 40 of Centre passed away Saturday April 14th in Floyd County GA.

Funeral services will be 3 PM Tuesday April 17th at Perry Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Howard Touchstone and Rev. Tim Bennett officiating. Burial will follow in the Hebron of Key Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers include Jacob Holloway, David Aikens, Lee Simmons, James Durbin Sr., Brandon Durbin, David Ridings, and Mike Davis. Honorary Pallbearers will be the local 72 pipefitters of Atlanta, Ga.

Survivors include wife, Paula Strawder Durbin of Centre; sons, Dominique James Durbin of Orange City, Fl., Beau Alexander Durbin of Orange City, Fl. and Tyler Dakota Trotter of Centre; daughters, Rebekka Catleen Durbin of Scottsdale, Az. and Brandie Nichole Trotter of Centre; parents, James (JoAnn) Durbin Sr. of Rome, Ga. and Betty (Mark) Rutter of Cedartown, GA, IN –Laws; ; James (Christine) Strawder, brothers, Brandon Durbin of Rome, Ga., Matt Hodges of Miami, Fl. and Bradley Gordon McCormick of Rome, Ga.; sister, Christina (David) Ridings of Buchanan, Ga.; grandchildren, Nolan Brice Holloway and Melodee Reyes; several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Durbin was a native of Phoenix; AZ. He was a union pipefitter at Local 72 of Atlanta, GA, and was of the Christian faith.

