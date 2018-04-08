Mr. Gerald Lee Nesbit, age 71, of Lindale, passed away Saturday, April 7, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Nesbit was born in Rome, GA on March 8, 1947, son of the late James Miller Nesbit and the late Katie Mae Holcombe Nesbit. He was also preceded by his wife, Sue Ann Dryden Nesbit, by a sister, Cherry Crabbe, and by 2 brothers, Guy and Johnny Nesbit. Mr. Nesbit was employed for a number of years with Bekaert Steel Wire Corporation here in Rome. Prior to his retirement, he was employed with Floyd County Public Works. He was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include 3 daughters, Chris Crawford, and her husband, Scott, White, GA, Tammy Cornell, and her husband, Daniel, Menifee, CA, and Sherry Evans, and her husband, Micah, Silver Creek; 2 sons, Jim Nesbit, and his wife, Katie, Centre, AL, and Charles Nesbit, and his wife, Kim, Yucca Valley, CA; 2 sisters, Theresa Little, Ohatchee, AL, and Jean Morgan, Powder Springs, GA; 14 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel with the Rev. Joey Ineichen officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 7pm.

The following grandsons and grandsons-in-law will serve as pallbearers and are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 2:30pm: Andrew Fuller, Matt Fuller, Michael Orlando, David Crawford, Ryan Evans, Russell Greene, and Elliot Ray.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.