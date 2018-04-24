Mr. Gerald Alvin Hall, age 82, of Silver Creek, passed away Monday evening, April 23, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. Hall was born in Rome, GA on September 25, 1935, son of the late George William Hall and the late Annis Dorsett Hall. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Faye Abernathy Hall, by 2 sisters, Frances Beck and Wynette Clements, and by 2 brothers, Teddy Lee Hall and Ralph William Hall. A self-employed brick and block mason, Mr. Hall owned and operated Gerald Hall Masonry for many years. An avid fisherman, he competed in bass fishing tournaments locally and across the Southeast. Mr. Hall was of the Christian faith.

Survivors include his daughter, Tammy Hall Law, Rome; his son, Kenneth Hall, Silver Creek; his grandson, Charles Griffin Law, Rome; a sister, Delores Hall, New Jersey; 3 brothers, Bobby Hall, Cedartown, Lonnie Hall, Silver Creek, and Clayton Hall, Sand Rock, AL; his close friend and fishing partner, John Morris, Aragon; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at 11am in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jerald Eaves and the Rev. Justin Grant officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday evening from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at their respective homes.

Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 10:30am and include: Dale Pledger, Bobby Jones, Mark Maxwell, Glen Ingram, Jerry Smith, and Tony Nichols.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tony Warren Cancer Center, 255 W. 5th Street, SW, Rome, GA 30165.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.