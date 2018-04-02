Mr. Donald Winston Holmes, age 82, of Calhoun, passed away on Saturday, March 31, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. Holmes was born on April 7, 1935, in Jasper, GA, son of the late Clinton Winfield Holmes and the late Jewel Turner Holmes. He married the former Betty Jean Moss in 1951 and was a member of the Church of Christ. He owned and operated his battery business for over 32 years and was well known as the “COBRA Battery man”. Mr. Holmes was preceded in death by his wife, of 48 years, Betty Jean Moss Holmes, a son, Ricky Holmes, and by a daughter, Lisa Pilcher.

Survivors include his three daughters, Donna Sexton, Armuchee, Linda Ridge (Chester Harrison), Rome, and Jennifer Holmes, Calhoun; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; five siblings, Garmond Holmes (Jual), Jasper, Edith Evans, Fairmount, Doris Clark (Jimmy), Fairmount, H.A. Holmes (Margaret), Jasper, Carol McDaniel (Harold), Jasper; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 2, 2018, at 2:00 PM, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Mr. Eric Sexton officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Monday at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, from 12 noon until 1:45 PM.

Pallbearers are asked to meet at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Monday at 1:30 PM.