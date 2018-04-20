Mr. Collie Lee “Butch” Young III, age 55, of Summerville, GA, died Tuesday, April 17, 2018, at Redmond Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Young was born October 26, 1962, in Trion, GA, son of Alice Faye Campbell Bagley and the late Collie Lee Young, Jr. He was a member of the New Generation Church and was employed with Mount Vernon Mills. Butch lived in the Pennville Community his entire life. He graduated from Chattooga High School and from Walker Technical School of Welding. He played football at Chattooga and was an avid Tennessee Vols football fan. Butch enjoyed dirt track racing, woodworking, and watching “Flipping Houses” on TV. Butch loved everyone and everyone loved him, and his laugh was infectious.

Mr. Young is survived by his wife, Kathy McGuire Young; son, Christopher Lee Young; mother, Faye Bagley; sisters and brothers-in-law, Brenda and Wayne Chappell, Wanda and Paul Meredith; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Melody and Sid Witt, Wanda and Randy Croy, Sharon McGuire; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Travis and Glenda McGuire; and his “little buddy” Jake. Several nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends also survive.

Funeral services for Mr. Young will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, April 22, 2018, from the Mason Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Danny Harkins, Rev. Russ Blackwell, and Mr. Ethan Hutchins officiating. Interment will follow in West Hill Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Aaron Simpson, Keith Lowe, Barry England, Justin Lowe, Morgan Laney, Tommy Stoner, Steve Dutton, Rickey Jones, and Harold Chesslee. Honorary pallbearers will be Al and Tina James and his friends and co-workers of Mount Vernon Mills.

Mr. Young will be in state at Mason Funeral Home and the family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Saturday, April 21, 2018.