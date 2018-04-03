Mr. Chadwick Earl Jones, age 38, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, March 31, 2018, at a local hospital.

Chad was born in Floyd County, Georgia on August 22, 1979, son of Leesa Henderson Jones and the late Thomas Earl Jones. Chad was a 1998 graduate of Coosa High School where he played football. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Chad worked for the Floyd County Prison as a Correctional Officer for several years. He was a die-hard Georgia Bulldogs fan.

Survivors include his mother, Leesa Jones, Adairsville; two daughters, Chloe Jones and Raegan Jones; a sister, Brandi Shaw, Rome; his fiancé, Tiffany Ballinger and her daughters, Kendall and Keely; three nephews, Harley, Ethan and C. J.; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Mr. Jeff Chandler officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 7pm.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 1:30pm and include: Mike Long, Mike Jackson, Travis Howell, Scott Garrett, Hilt Harris and Terry Overby.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.