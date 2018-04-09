Mr. Bobby Dean Lindsey, Sr., age 80. of Lindale, passed away on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at his residence.

Mr. Lindsey was born in Kingston, Georgia on October 11, 1937, son of the late Roy Clifford Lindsey and the late Bertie Hammonds Lindsey. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Elizabeth White Lindsey, and by six siblings. Mr. Lindsey was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force and was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, Mr. Lindsey owned and operated Lindsey Plumbing for several years.

Survivors include four daughters, Robbie Abrams and her husband, Bobby, Silver Creek; Pam Walker, Lindale, Janie Lindsey, Lindale, and Donna Lindsey, Lindale; two sons, Bobby Dean Lindsey, Jr., Lindale, and Kevin Todd Lindsey, Lindale; two sisters, Marie Cromer, and his twin sister, Betty Costlow; a brother, Rev. Donald Lindsey; 17 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 12, 2018, at 2pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Donald Lindsey, the Rev. Jackson Davis, and the Rev. Don Jenkins officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 5 until 7pm. At other hours, they will be at their respective residences.

Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 1:30pm and include: Chad Cline, Dustin Lindsey, David Money, Jr., Tyler Smith, Brian Barcomb and Craig Easterwood.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.