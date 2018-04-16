Mr. Artie Eugene Ray, age 83, of Rome passed Saturday April 14, 2018 at a local hospital.

Mr. Ray was born on September 25, 1934 to the late Frank Ray and Alice Canada Ray. He was in the marines where he was a Korean War Veteran from 1952-1954. Mr. Ray also retired from Apache mills in 2000. He was a member of Floyd Springs Masonic Lodge. He was a member of the Floyd Springs Baptist Church. Mr. Ray is preceded in death by four brothers: James Ray, Tom Ray, Sidney Ray, Donald “Guy” Ray.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years: Margaret Gilliland Ray; three daughters: Alice (Tommy) Qualls, Sue (Larry) Hight, and Debra (Mike) Taylor; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. on Monday April 16, 2018 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Rev. Dan Hyde, and Anthony Trawick officiating. Interment will follow in Morning View Cemetery. The family will receive from 12 noon until the service hour on Monday April 16, 2018 at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome Ga. 30165.

Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Justin Hight, Nick Hight, Bo Qualls, Austin Parks, Thomas Ray, Ted Edwards Jr.

Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view the DVD on the life of Mr. Ray.

Parnick Jennings Sr.’s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of Mr. Ray arrangements.

