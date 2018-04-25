Mother Arrested in Murder of 2 Year-old Child

After further investigation the Floyd County Police Department has arrested 28 year old Sydney Dean for Cruelty to children in the 2nd degree and Murder in the 2nd degree.

The charges were made when it was discovered that S. Dean had knowledge that her 2 year old child was injured and in need of medical care but neglected to seek medical attention for several hours and further waited until the child was unresponsive to seek medical attention.

The child later died from the injuries sustained. The investigation is ongoing, at this time there will be no other information released. If anyone has information, please contact Floyd County Police Department 706-235-7766 or Sergeant Ojilvia Lom 706-314-0754

PREVIOUS

A 38 year-old Rome man, Hassan Shareef Rashad, is now facing a murder charge after police said a 2 year- old child he attacked has died.

Reports added that a 5 year-old child witnessed the attack occur.

Rashad is charged with murder and cruelty to children.

Previous

Hassan Shareef Rashad, 38 of Rome, was arrested this week after police said he attempted to murder an unidentified victim at an apartment on Dodd Blvd.

Reports said that he beat the victim until :rendering their body useless”.

Rashad is charged with aggravated assault, aggravated battery and driving on a suspended license.