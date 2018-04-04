Model High School Earns Jostens National Yearbook Design Recognition

The Model yearbook, From Every Angle, has been recognized for excellence and featured in the 2018 Jostens Look Book, celebrating the best-of-the-best in yearbook design and coverage. The Jostens Look Book is a collection of spreads and photos from outstanding yearbooks and their creative themes, cool covers, dazzling designs, relevant coverage, storytelling copy and action-packed photography. Along with design excellence, the annually published Look Book honors the important role well-crafted yearbooks play in helping schools chronicle the experiences, stories and achievements most relevant to students and that academic year.

The 2017 The Model was created by Madelyn Wilkes and Melanie Morrison, Editors, Chander Adams, Rachel Van Der Horn, Emily Pell, Kiersten Loggins, Clara Lyn Kerce, McKenzie Hardy, Macy Early, Mauri McIntosh, Laura McFry, and Taylor Nelson under the direction of Beth Penny, Model High School yearbook adviser.

“Unless you have been a part of a yearbook staff, you can never know what amount of work that goes into making a yearbook. It all looks like fun and games, but behind the scenes we work like crazy before school, after school, weekends, and holiday. We put in hours of work because we are about preserving memories for years to come.”

The Model High School’s The Model was one of only 413 yearbooks selected from approximately 2,000 entries. The 2018 panel of judges, comprised of nationally recognized scholastic journalism professionals and award-winning yearbook advisers, selected the best examples of yearbook spreads and covers to make up the 304-page 2018 Look Book.

“The Jostens Look Book showcases the hard work and dedication of students who tell the story of the school year through photos and words. It is their collaboration and communication, as well as creative thinking in challenging situations, that results in the fine designs shown in this book,” said Sara Sausker, Senior Manager of Customer Experience. “We are very proud to celebrate the ability of this country’s future leaders and communicators by showcasing their sophisticated designs and photography.”

Beth Penny and her yearbook staff received a copy of the 2018 Jostens Look Book and plaque from Jostens to recognize their outstanding achievement.

About The Model

2017’s From Every Angle sought to present the school year in that way – from every angle. The 63rd Edition of The Model offers chronological coverage of the school year and seeks to be all inclusive with the goal of every student featured at least three times.