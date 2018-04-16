Miss Karen Joan “Katie” Freeman, age 58 of Cedartown passed away Saturday evening, April 14, 2018 following a sudden illness.

Funeral services for Miss Freeman will be held on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the Freeman Harris Funeral Home with Rev. Happy Howard officiating. Interment services will follow in the family lot of Polk Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening, April 17, 2018 between the hours of 6:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Freeman Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral service for Miss Karen Joan “Katie” Freeman.