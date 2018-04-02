Melody Sparovic Engebregson, age 60, of Rome, GA, passed from this earth on March 26, 2018.

Melody lived many places throughout her life including Aspen, British Columbia, Montana, Las Vegas, Texas, and finally Rome, Georgia. She was a devout Catholic. Sacred Heart of Jesus always came first in her life, followed by her precious son, Tony. She spent her life raising her son, selling real estate, training horses, skydiving, and rally racing cars. She was a business woman and Rotarian, as well as a Paul Harris Fellow. While son Tony was in Afghanistan, serving in the military, she was a member of the Henderson, Nevada Blue Star Moms. Melody was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Minnie Sparovic. She is survived by her son, Tony, of Rome, GA.

A Rosary will be held on Monday, April 2, 2018, at 10am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Father Valery Akoh will officiate, assisted by Deacon Stuart Neslin. Interment will be next to her father, Louis, in Memoryland Memorial Park in Greenville, Texas, on April 7, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, Melody requested donations be sent to Aid To the Church In Need, 725 Leonard Street, P. O. Box 220384, Brooklyn, NY 11222. For questions, please call Hank at 903-450-6496.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.