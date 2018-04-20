Master Sergeant Claude Steiner Wright, US Air Force Retired, age 88, of Calhoun, passed away on Thursday, April 19, 2018, in Gordon Hospital.

Claude was born on August 20, 1929, in Gantt, AL to the late Claude Gantt Wright and Myrtle Plant Wright. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Elizabeth Carroll. Claude was a retired Master Sergeant of the United States Air Force with over 20 years of service, was a Veteran of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. He was also retired from Lockheed Aircraft as a Flight Engineer and Instructor with 35 years of Service.

Claude is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rosemary Wright of Calhoun; son, Charles Wright of Calhoun; two daughters, Claudia Wright of Avondale Estates, and Janie Stokes and her husband Charles of Adairsville; brother, Roy Wright of Denver, CO; two sisters, Mabel Gibson of Opp, AL, and Myrtle Floyd of Niceville, FL; five grandchildren, Amber, Andrew, Lori, LeShea, and Timothy; and nine great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, April 22nd at 3 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Virginia DuPre and Reverend Ed Archer officiating.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2 PM until the funeral hour at 3 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Calhoun First United Methodist Church at 205 East Line Street, Calhoun, GA 30701.

You may leave the Wright family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com

Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Master Sergeant Claude Steiner Wright, US Air Force Retired, age 88, of Calhoun.