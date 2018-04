A standoff with Rockmart Police and the Floyd County SWAT team ended peacefully Wednesday.

Reports said that Quintin Ari Glover, 21, allegedly robbed the Big Bear convenience store before running to the Abundant Life Community Center where he was found hiding in the attic.

The standoff lasted for several hours before Glover turned himself over.

Glover is charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, obstruction and theft by receiving stolen property.