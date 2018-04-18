Man Captured After Leading Authorities on High Speed Chase

A high speed chase down Highway 27 from Chattooga to Floyd County landed a 34 year-old Douglasville man in jail. Reports said that Ketori Rashon Woods was driving a Dodge 300 at 80 mph where a state trooper attempted to pull him over.

Reports added that the car then attempted to elude capture and sped away at a high rate of speed.

The trooper unsuccessfully attempted a PIT maneuver tnear the Floyd County line.

Reports went on to say that a second trooper joined the chase near Highway 140 as the chase continued toward the city of Rome.

Finally, after a third trooper joined the chase near the Armuchee Connector a pit maneuver was successfully performed.

It was then Woods got out of his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. He was caputred a short time later.

Woods is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving on a suspended license, possession of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement, aggressive driving, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, attempting to elude police, sending text while driving, DUI, no seat belt, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, driving without insurance, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, speeding, failure to obey traffic control devices, following too close and too fast for conditions.