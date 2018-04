Witnesses and an alleged victim stated that Christopher Perkins of Euharlee went to a residence on Seminole Road in Cartersville on Thursday night and hit the victim in the arm with a baseball bat. The man was able to remove the bat from Perkins during a subsequent fight.

A deputy observed the victim to have swelling near his right wrist. Bartow County deputies arrested Perkins at McDonalds on Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville for aggravated assault.

From WBHF radio