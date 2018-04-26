Local Emergency Responders Awarded for Outstanding Service

Several emergency responders were recently awarded for outstanding service to their communities at the Clarence Brown Conference Center in Cartersville, Georgia during the 2018 Northwest Georgia Region 1 Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Council Awards Banquet.

The banquet is held each year to honor Emergency Medical Services providers and stakeholders from Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dade, Fannin, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Walker and Whitfield Counties for excellence in pre-hospital care, education, pioneering and special achievements.

The 2017 Northwest Georgia Region 1 EMS Awards were presented as follows:

SPECIAL RECOGNITION – EMS REGION 1 PERSON OF THE YEAR – “THE ONE”:Jaina Carnes, RTAC Chair, Redmond Regional Center

DAVID LOFTIN PEDIATRIC CALL OF THE YEAR: Chris Cline, Aaron Gaddis and Lee Duman of Hamilton EMS, Whitfield County

TOMMY GAYLER MEDICAL CALL OF THE YEAR: Dennis Kelley, Charlie Flatt and Kyle Gross of the Puckett EMS, North Georgia

DR. RICHARD A GRAY EXCELLENCE IN TRAUMA AWARD: Mitch Golden, Carlton Firestone and Jade Hyde of Ambucare

DR. JAMES H CREEL, JR. PIONEER OF THE YEAR: Scott Radeker, Hamilton EMS, Whitfield County

DR. VIRGINIA HAMILTON SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Kurt Stuenkel of Floyd Medical Center

MIKE MILLER EMS EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR: Buck Alday of Georgia Northwestern Technical College

STANLEY PAYNE EMS LEADERSHIP AWARD: Scott Stephens of Gilmer County Fire and EMS

EMS REGION 1 EMT OF THE YEAR: Steve Yarbrough of Redmond EMS

DANNY HALL MEMORIAL PARAMEDIC OF YEAR: Chris Downey of Hamilton EMS, Whitfield County

REGION 1 EMS SERVICE OF THE YEAR: Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services