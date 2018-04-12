Little Karissa Mikeah Shay Kriner of Calhoun

Little Karissa Mikeah Shay Kriner, passed away Sunday April 8, 2018 at Hamilton Medical Center. Karissa was preceded in death by great-grandfather, Robert Brewer, Lamar Homes uncle, Steven Holmes.

Karissa is survived by her parents, Kristian and Ashley Kriner, sister, Skyleighn Kriner, maternal grandparents, Melissa and Kris Parton, paternal grandparents, Kevin and Theresa Kriner, Jimmy and Yvonne Trannell, Tommy and Teresa Brewer great-grandparents Kevin Sr. and Grace Kriner, Shelia Homes several aunts and uncles, many cousins and friends and family

Service to celebrate the life of Little Karissa Mikeah Shay Kriner will be held Saturday, April 14, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. from Ponders Melrose Chapel, with Reverend Danny Thomason officiating.

The family will receive friends Saturday April 14, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. until the service hour at 6:00 p.m.

