Brittany Danielle Vonbehren, 32 of Kingston, was arrested this week after police said they found her to be in possession of drugs while driving a stolen truck.

Reports said that police found suspected marijuana, a glass smoking device, a bong and a grinder.

She was also in possession of a stolen 2011 Chevrolet truck while at her home on Flowerly Branch Road.

Vonbehren is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and theft by receiving a motor vehicle.