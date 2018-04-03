Kingston Felon Admits to Having Marijuana and Gun

Daramis Deunte Stevenson, 28 of Kingston, was arrested after police found marijuana and a handgun in a vehicle that was pulled over for a routine traffic stop in front of Hederson and Sons Funeral Home on Maple Road.

Police said that Stevenson admitted to police that the drug and handgun was his.

Police added that Stevenson is a convicted felon, which by law would mean he is not allowed to possess a gun.

Stevenson is charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.