Inside of Two Weeks, National Gas Price Average Jumps 11-Cents

Gas prices are edging up across the country as the market continues to purge winter-blend gasoline to make room for summer storage. At $2.66, the national gas price average is 5-cents more expensive on the week and 11-cents more expensive than two weeks ago.

“Today, only 38 percent of U.S. gas stations are selling gasoline for $2.50 or less and that percentage will likely dwindle in coming weeks,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “The holiday weekend, strong demand and preparation for summer gasoline are all factors that have driven and will continue to drive higher gas prices into early spring.”

In spite of price fluctuations, gasoline demand fell to 9.2 b/d according to the latest Energy Information Administration data – the lowest point for the month of March, but remains strong for this time of year.

Quick Stats

The nation’s top 10 largest weekly increases are: Utah (+14 cents), Kentucky (+10 cents), Missouri (+9 cents), Florida (+9 cents), Arizona (+9 cents), Idaho (+8 cents), Georgia (+8 cents), Nevada (+8 cents), New Mexico (+7 cents) and Indiana (+7 cents).

The nation's top 10 most expensive markets are: Hawaii ($3.52), California ($3.51), Washington ($3.17), Alaska ($3.13), Oregon ($3.09), Nevada ($3.01), Pennsylvania ($2.86), Washington, DC ($2.83), Idaho ($2.80) and New York ($2.77).

At nearly a dime increase, Florida (+9 cents) has the fourth largest gas price jump in the country and the highest in the South and Southeast on the week. Georgia (+8 cent) and New Mexico (+7 cents) also saw large jumps. Despite the increases, the South and Southeast continue to carry the least expensive gas prices averages in the country: Arkansas ($2.38), Mississippi ($2.40), Oklahoma ($2.42), Alabama ($2.43), Texas ($2.43) Louisiana ($2.44) and South Carolina ($2.44).

Motorists in South Carolina are paying 40-cents more for a gallon of gas compared to the beginning of April 2017. This is the third highest year-over-year increase of any state in the country. Georgia (+38 cents) has the fifth highest increase compared to this time last year.

The region was the only one to see a jump in gasoline inventories. With an addition of 418,000 bbl, inventories total above 84 million bbl, according to the EIA.