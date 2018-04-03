Infant Hayden Nicole Shiflett, age 2 weeks and 2 days, of rome

Infant Hayden Nicole Shiflett, age 2 weeks and 2 days, passed away on Friday, March 30, 2018.

Survivors include her parents, James Nicholas “Nick” Shiflett and Heather Rochelle Hudgins Shiflett; paternal grandparents, Myra Lou & Elton Hobbs, Rome; maternal grandparents, Hugh Richard Hudgins Jr. & Maria Hudgins, Calhoun; 2 great-grandmothers, Joan Hudgins, Calhoun, and Alexia Wiggins (Daniel), Sumter, SC; uncle, Sammy Shiflett (Brandy), Armuchee; four cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, James Virgil Shiflett; maternal great-grandfather, Richard Hudgins; uncle, Phillip Timothy Hudgins.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at 5:00 PM, in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, with Rev. Harold Ingram officiating.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Wednesday from 4pm until the service time.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga, 200 Central Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37403.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.