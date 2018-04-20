Hospice to Celebrate Life at Candlelight Memorial Service

A candlelight memorial service honoring patients and families served by Heyman HospiceCare at Floyd will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 8. The event will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 911 N. Broad St.

“Heyman HospiceCare provides the memorial program as a community service and it’s an opportunity for individuals in the community as well as families of our hospice patients to come together to celebrate the lives of loved ones lost,” said Casey Blankenship, Heyman Hos-piceCare Program Director.

Blankenship said the memorial service also offers an opportunity for family members to reconnect with hospice staff and volunteers.

The event will include a brief word of prayer and music. A reception in the parish hall will follow the service. Parking will be available behind the church. For more information, call 706.509.3200. Seating is limited; no reservations are required.