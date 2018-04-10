Hikers Find Numerous Guns and Drugs while walking on GE Walking Trail

Rome Police have launched an investigation into a bag of guns being found by hikers on the GE walking trail this week.

Reports said that two men notified police after they found a Taurus pistol owner’s manual and box lying on the ground. They then found two backpacks and a garbage bag full of weapons.

Police said that inside the garbage bag was a Mossberg 500 12 gauge shotfun loaded with five shells, a Mossberg 500 12 gauge pistol grip shotgun load with four shells, a loaded Loewe Berlin bolt action rifle, an Acer empire laptop, a case containing a syringe loaded with suspected heroin and a number of glass pipes.

Police went on to say that several lighters, knives, cords, e-cigarettes, tools, a pipe and suspected meth was also found in the backpacks.

The items were all taken into police custody.

The guns were checked through NCIC and none appeared to be stolen.