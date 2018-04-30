GUILTY! Rome Man Convicted of Murdering Elderly Couple

A Floyd County jury found Emerson Mack Abbott Jr guilty on all charges Monday. Abbot murdered James Steven Reeves, 69, and his wife Myra Reeves, 71, in January of 2015. The couple was shot to death at their home on Terhune Road.

A Rome man who is accused of murdering an elderly couple in 2015 will be granted another continuance after his attorney said he is incapable of continuing at this moment.

Emerson Mack Abbott Jr, 30, was charged with the murders of James and Myra Reeves at their Terhune Road home back in January 2015. He was arrested February 12th on two counts of murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, riot in a penal institute, theft by shoplifting and financial transaction card fraud charges.

After a previous continuance, Abbott’s attorney Wade C. Hoyt III said that he suffered a detached retina in November 2016 and had surgery last May on the issue.

Hoytt told Floyd County Superior Court Judge Bryant Durham that the doctor’s would not fit him for glasses until his eye completely heals. He added that “hopefully this will be the last continuance”.

Durham said that he would review Hoyt’s ability to go on in September.

Assistant District Attorney Natallee Staats said that she is concerned about a witness’s potential to testify at a later date due to health issues. Durham then ordered the lawyers to take a deposition from the witness. Staats then went on to express concern about Abbott’s constitutional right to a speedy trial. She proceeded to ask if Hoyt’s son Wade C Hoyt IV could help with the case in order to proceed.