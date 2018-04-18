Gordon County Sheriffs Office Warns of new Scam

The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office has received several complaints from citizens who’ve received calls from a male posing as a Gordon County deputy sheriff attempting to collect bogus “fees’ The caller has threatened the person answering the phone with an arrest and/or a warrant.

The scam caller has used names such as “Deputy Marshall” and “Deputy Davis”, and has targeted both individuals and businesses. These calls are BOGUS. The Sheriff’s Office does NOT solicit or collect fines or fees by telephone. Our investigations into these complaints have revealed that the calls originate in foreign countries, or from (untraceable) ‘ghost’ phones. If you receive such a call, do not engage in conversation, just HANG UP.