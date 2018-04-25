GNTC’s Macey Morgan Named One of Nine Finalists to Become the TCSG 2018 Student of the Year

Macey Morgan, Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s (GNTC) 2018 GOAL winner, was named one of nine regional finalists to become the 2018 Student of the Year for the Technical College System of Georgia.

Morgan, a Business Management and Nursing student from Dalton, is competing with the best students of the state’s 22 technical colleges for the Student of the Year award as part of the system’s annual GOAL (Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership) program that recognizes academic excellence and personal achievement.

The finalists were announced during a banquet honoring the system’s most outstanding students and instructors at the Grand Hyatt in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 24.

The 2018 Student of the Year and state GOAL winner will serve as TCSG’s student ambassador during a number of system and college functions throughout the year. The State Goal winner will be named at the GOAL and Rick Perkins Awards Banquet on Wednesday, April 25.

Morgan was a High Honor Graduate, Valley Point Alumni Scholarship Award recipient, and Color Guard Captain at Southeast Whitfield High School. She transferred to GNTC from Dalton State College.

“I was looking to transfer to another college when I began hearing endless wonderful things about Georgia Northwestern,” said Morgan. “I have experienced outstanding instructors who care about my success and most importantly I have received the best education that anyone could ever dream of.”

She volunteered for Color Guard Summer Camp, 2017; Tunnel Hill First Baptist Church, 2016; The Band Booster Club, 2012-16; Rock Bridge Community Church, 2009-16; Dalton Greater Works, 2015; and Miracle Field, 2014.

“Technical education is changing our community in many ways,” said Morgan. “Georgia Northwestern Technical College is teaching and training its students with hands-on experiences to prepare them for the work force.”

As the grand prize, a new automobile provided by Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia will be awarded to the state GOAL winner.

