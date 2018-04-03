Gadsden Man Charged with Sexually Abusing an 11 Year-old Child

A Gadsden man has been arrested in connection to sexual abuse of a child, according to Sheriff Todd Entrekin.

“Kenneth Dewayne Blackwell, Jr., 22, of Gadsden, was arrested and charged with one count of first degree sexual abuse, which is a felony,” investigator Brandi Fuller said.

Blackwell allegedly sexually abused an 11 year-old female, in her home, on March 23rd. A family member reported the incident.

He is being detained in the Etowah County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond. As a condition of his bond, Blackwell is not allowed any contact with the victim or the victim’s family.

Special thanks to the James M. Barrie Center for Children and the Etowah County Department of Human Resources for their assistance with the case.