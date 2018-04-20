Former Rome Police Officer Sentenced to 25 Years

PREVIOUS April 12 2018

Ernest Edward Cox, a former Rome Police Officer pleaded guilty this week in court to trafficking marijuana, bribery and violation of oath of office.

Sentencing for Cox is scheduled for next week.

Cox’s guilty plea was an “open” plea, meaning that the defendant did so without any sentencing assurances.

PREVIOUS

On Monday, March 13, 2017, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation concluded a six-month investigation resulting in the arrest of 39 year-old Ernest Edward Cox. Cox is a 15-year veteran of the Rome Police Department and has been charged with one count of trafficking marijuana, one count of violation of oath of office, one count of tampering with evidence, and one count of bribery.

The Rome Police Department contacted the GBI in October 2016 after receiving information about alleged corruption. Rome PD Chief Denise McKinney requested GBI to conduct a criminal investigation into the allegations against Officer Cox of police corruption.

Reports said that on March 8th Cox allegedly assisted in trafficking marijuana from a home on King Bee Circle. Reports added that Cox provided law enforcement sensitive information to Tyson Brown to aide in his drug trafficking organization.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with pertinent information is encouraged to contact the GBI at 706-624-1424.