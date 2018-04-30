Floyd Prison Inmate Escapes Work Detail, School Placed on Lockdown

A Floyd County Prison inmate escaped a work detail near North Heights Elementary School Monday morning and as a result the school was placed on lockdown.

Police set up a perimeter around the Atteriam Heights neighborhood after his toboggan was found between Atteriam Heights and East View Cemetery.

Reports identified the escapee as 23 year-old Sean Nicholas Powell. He is described as 6′ tall and 165 pounds and was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit.

He is currently serving time on drug charges (opiates).

Do not approach this individual if encountered and call 911 immediately. Anybody with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Rome Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 706-238-5111 or to call 911.

Powell was convicted on drug charges in July 2017 and was set to get out next June.