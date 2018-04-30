Floyd Names Volunteer of the Year

Floyd Medical Center presented Betty Ford with the Good Samaritan Volunteer of the Year award for her service with Floyd’s Auxiliary.

Ford has been a part of the Auxiliary for six years and currently serves as president. “I’m at a point in my life where I know it’s not about me,” Ford said. “I just want to be pleasing and honor God with what I do so I’m there to help in any way that I can.” Before being elected president, Ford served two years as the Auxiliary’s vice president. She is the first African-American to be nominated as an officer in the volunteer organization.

“Betty works tirelessly,” said Amy Astin, Director of Floyd Volunteer Services at Floyd. “I can’t think of anyone who is more deserving.” The award was presented at Floyd’s annual volunteer appreciation luncheon, held this year at Georgia Northwestern College.

The event is part of Floyd’s commemoration of April as National Volunteer Appreciation Month. The luncheon honors the more than 200 volunteers who serve at Floyd Medical Center and Polk Medical Center. Volunteers are recognized for their dedication and contribution to the Floyd Medical Center Auxiliary, Heyman HospiceCare and Floyd Healthcare Foundation. Along with Ford, five other individuals were nominated for the Good Samaritan Volunteer of the Year: Patrick Barkley, Charlotte Earwood, Dianne Hughes, Bianca Steele and April Van Es.