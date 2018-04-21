Floyd County Students Graduate from High School Leadership Rome XXX

High School Leadership Rome is a premier eight-month leadership training program organized by the Rome Floyd Chamber for rising high school sophomores and juniors from city, county and private schools in Rome and Floyd County. This program helps to develop and educate future leaders on the opportunities available for careers and the diverse range of businesses within Rome and Floyd County, and the ways in which the varying sectors compliment and affect the community as a whole. The following 16 students participated in High School Leadership Rome XXX and represented the four Floyd County high schools:

Armuchee High School Ben Graves Caroline Abney Caroline Ray Emiliee Singleton

Coosa High School Carleigh Otting Jena Price

Model High School Abby Welchel Alex Nelson Gracie Wheat Julia Rutland McKinley Vaughn

Pepperell High School Carson Graham Estefany Carrillo Nick Spranza Devin Vaughn Chris Wilson



Pictured are the High School Leadership Rome Coordinators Michele Rikard of Hardy Realty and Mark Harrison of Floyd Medical Center along with the individual students who were able to be present for the graduation dinner.

(Photos and information provided by the Rome Floyd Chamber)