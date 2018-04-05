Floyd County Sheriff’s Office Wants your Drugs

Floyd Against Drugs (FAD) and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting the annual drug drop off event at the Floyd County Jail on Saturday, April 21, 2018 from 9am- 12pm.

Members of the Knights of Columbus have also offered to lend a hand to help the drive-up drop off line move smoothly. “This annual event is vital to the Floyd Against Drugs mission,” stated Catherine Fricks, FAD board member. “Statistics show that medications are the leading cause of child poisoning. Offering a safe way to dispose of medications helps keep the children of Rome/ Floyd County safe.”

The drug drop off event will allow the public to properly dispose of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications to keep them out of the wrong hands and local waterways. The drugs will be incinerated on site in the lower parking lot of the jail. The public is asked to bring prescription and over-the-counter drugs in a bag or other disposable container to drop off. “The importance of the drug drop off event is accentuated when you think about the opioid epidemic our country is facing,” commented Sergeant Carrie Edge, Public Information Officer. “The vast majority of people who abuse medications, such as opioids, get their first exposure using other people’s prescriptions.

This is one more reason to take full advantage of the event.” The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office is a state prescription drug disposal location. If you are unable to make the event, drugs can be disposed of any day in the designated drop box in the Bonding Lobby. “We hope the public understands the dangers of keeping expired or unused prescription drugs around the house,” commented Chief Deputy Tom Caldwell. “We encourage the public to partner with FAD and the Sheriff’s Office in the proper disposal of controlled and over-the-counter substances.”

Drug disposal locations can be found by visit www.stoprxabuseinga.org or contact the Sheriff’s Office at 706-291-4111. For more information about Floyd Against Drugs or the drug drop event, visit www.FloydAgainstDrugs.com