Four inmates at the Floyd County Jail, Harold Joseph Hunley, 19 of Rome, , 21 of Rome, Jamel Dupree Hughes, 24 of Forest Park, and , 19 of Lagrange, were charged with attacking and beating down a fellow inmate.

Reports said that the men attacked 30 year-old Lamar Gaston on Monday, in the process causing “physical harm”.

All four men are charged with battery and rioting in a penal institution.