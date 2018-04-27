Fieldturf to Expand, Host Hiring Event Next Week

The Georgia Department of Labor will help Fieldturf fill over 30 positions for their manufacturing facility in Calhoun. The event will be held May 4 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m and May 5 from 9 a.m. until noon at Fieldturf, located at 175 North Industrial Blvd., Calhoun.

The firm will be recruiting for:

Coater Operator

Warehouse Lift Truck Operator, and

Tufting Machine Operator positions.

All applicants must be at least 18 years of age. Full time, seasonal and intern positions are available.

Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes, driver’s licenses and dress business casual to improve their chances to be hired.

