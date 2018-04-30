Emma Bell Thomas Baker, age 104, (the same age her mother was when she passed) of Rome, formerly of Silver Creek, passed away on Friday, April 27, 2018, at a local healthcare facility. She was born on April 8, 1914, near Woodstock in Cherokee County, Georgia, to the union of Margaret Stamey Hopkins Thomas and Clark Franklin Thomas. She had been a resident of Winthrop Health and Rehab in Rome since January 2008, following back surgery. We will always hold a special place in our hearts for the people who loved and cared for her at this wonderful facility.

Emma married her beloved husband, James Roosevelt “Bell” “Rosie” Baker, on November 8, 1934. He preceded her in death on August 28, 1993. A daughter, Sandra Ann Baker Crump and her husband, Rev. Orvis J. Crump also preceded her in death. She was preceded in death by her parents as well as all of her brothers and sisters, Gladys Thomas Stansell, Walt Hopkins, Jim Hopkins, Stella Hopkins Little and Venita Hopkins Popham. Also preceding her in death were a granddaughter, Lori Lynn Penney, a grandson, Byron Corey Brooks, and a son-in-law, Larry Wayne Penney.

Survivors include her children, Gerald (John) Brooks, Jeanette Penney and Barry (Karen) Baker; grandchildren, Christie (Mark) Bell, Julie (Chris) Buffington, Lynn (Keith) Godfrey and Robin (Danny) Mulkey; great grandchildren, Bonnie (Justin) Bell Rampley, Katie (Steven) Bell Allen, Clay (Stevanie) Bell, Tyler Bell, Hallie, Connor and Evan Buffington, Nick (April) Godfrey, Daniel, Elizabeth and Sarah Faith Mulkey, Joshua (Kristina) Baker and Justin Baker; great -great grandchildren, Lillian Claire Rampley and Emory Jude Bell; nieces and nephews also survive.

Emma grew up during some of the harder times. Her education only included grades one through three, but she never stopped learning. She was determined to overcome the fact that she had actually missed her formal education and self-taught herself in so many areas. After an illness during the early years of her marriage, she used her talents of sewing and her love of crafts and antiques (along with her husband) to help supplement his income as they raised their four children and made a home for them and for Emma’s mother. Emma was her mother’s caregiver until her mother’s death at the age of 104.

She had many interest and hobbies. She was a fisherwoman her whole life and she loved music all of her life. Emma and Bell learned to play many musical instruments together, with cousin and others. Then, later in life, they were among some of the earliest members of the Georgia Mountain Music Club in Rome, GA. She holds a Lifetime Membership to this club. She cherishes the friends she has made over the years in this club and others. For many years, she and Bell were also affiliated with the Hamm & CB Radio Clubs in Rome. They enjoyed their time spent with all of these special people.

Emma was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lindale, having been baptized (along with her sister, Gladys) by her son-in-law, Rev. Orvis J. Crump, while visiting him and Sandra in Driftwood, PA, where they served as Home Missionaries.

Emma Bell Thomas Baker was a special lady with a big heart and a kind and loving spirit, who loved everyone. She will forever live on in our hearts. Also, we will never forget all of you who knew her, for whatever part you might have played in her life. We are grateful for you, and for the love you have shown her over the years. May God bless you all!

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 29, 2018, at 5pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Eric Whelchel and the Rev. Jim Cook officiating. Private interment will be at Floyd Memory Gardens.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 3pm until 4:45pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church of Lindale Student Ministry, P. O. Box 26, Lindale, GA 30147.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.