Elford Junior Charles, age 85 of Calhoun, passed away on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at his residence.

Elford was born on April 13, 1933 in Ranger to the late James Harley Charles and Ollie Ann Craig Charles. Elford was a Veteran of the United States Army. He was also a Mason and Shriner.

Elford is survived by: his wife, Robbie Crump Charles of Calhoun; son, David Charles and his wife Cindy of Chicago; daughter, Jean Graves and her husband Harvey of Calhoun; two brothers, Jerry Charles and his wife Ava of Calhoun, and Herb Charles of Calhoun; three sisters, Betty Burns of Calhoun, Linelle Silvers of Chatsworth, and Shirley Swafford of Atlanta; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild also survive.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday, April 21st at 3 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 PM until the funeral hour at 3 PM at Thomas Funeral Home.

Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Elford Junior Charles, age 85 of Calhoun.